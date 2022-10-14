Officers say the man in the CCTV picture is someone they would like to speak to in connection with their enquiries.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is reported that on October 1 at around 2.40am a man is believed to have forced his way into a property in Mersey Way, Attercliffe.

Police have issued a picture of a man as part of an investigation into a burglary in Mersey Way, Attercliffe, Sheffield earlier this month.

“Upon entry, it is further reported that the offender stole a laptop and tablet, before leaving the property.

“Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the image as they may be able to assist with enquiries.”

If you have information contact officers via their online live chat, www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/, their online portal or by calling 101. Quote incident number 437 of October 1 2022

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.