Attackers still on the run after stabbing in Sheffield street in broad daylight
Attackers who stabbed a man in a Sheffield street in broad daylight remain on the run today.
A 27-year-old man was knifed in Palgrave Road, Parson Cross, on Tuesday afternoon in what detectives are treating as a ‘targeted attack’.
They stress that although the offenders remain at large, there is no wider risk to the general public.
Read More
Shocked eyewitnesses claim a gang of five or six masked men jumped out of a car, armed with either knives or machetes, and attacked their victim as he was sat in another car.
Violence flared at around 2.45pm and the victim suffered a stab wound to his leg and facial injuries in the attack.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
He was taken to hospital for surgery and a police probe into the stabbing was launched.
Today, South Yorkshire Police said a group of knife wielding men arrived at Palgrave Road in a Nissan Qashqai.
Their victim, who was the driver of a Seat Leon, was attacked through his car window as it was parked on the street.
The Qashqai was later found burnt out on Edge Lane, Birley Edge.
Detective Chief Inspector Phil Etheridge said: "Enquiries are ongoing into this incident and we are appealing to the public for any information which could help us with our investigation.
"We believe that the occupants of the Qashqai and the victim were known to each other and that this was a targeted attack generating no wider danger to the general public.
"If you know who the offenders were, why they attacked this victim or saw anyone fleeing the scene where the Qashqai was burned out on Edge Lane, we want to hear from you.
"Sheffield remains one of the safest cities in the country and I assure our communities that we are doing all we can to trace the offenders in this case and bring them to justice."
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 517 of May 15.