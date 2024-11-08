A girl aged just 16 has been sexually assaulted at a Sheffield bus interchange, police have been told.

The incident is reported to have happened at the interchange at Arundel Gate, in Sheffield city centre, and has sparked an investigation by South Yorkshire Police, who say they are trawling CCTV pictures.

Officers said in a statement today: “It is reported that on Wednesday June 5 at 3.25pm, a man approached a 16-year-old girl at the bus station on Arundel Gate where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

“The man is described as black, in his 30s and of slim/ medium build. He has short dark hair and short dark facial hair.

“Since the incident officers have been carrying out a range of enquiries including CCTV trawls and are now appealing for witnesses.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or was in the area at the time and has any information which they think could help with the investigation is being asked to get in touch with police online or by phoning 101.

Quote incident number 340 of June 5, 2024 when you get in touch.

Alternatively you can pass on information anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or via the Crimestoppers website.