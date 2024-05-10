The yardstick we have used is the figures which show levels of violent crime and sexual offences.

Sheffield is often described as a safe city, and figures have revealed which districts in the city have seen the fewest reports these two types of offence in the last year.

We have taken statistics provided by Sheffield Council’s Local Insights, which is based on official South Yorkshire Police data over the 12 months from March 2023 to February 2024. It has been divided into 71 neighbourhoods.

The figures show the 12 month total of neighbourhood-level incidents of violent crime recorded by police, and as a rate per 1,000 residents.

The figures for violence do not include robberies, but do include sexual offences. The incidents are recorded in the area where they occurred, and the rate is stated as the number of cases per person living in the neighbourhood.

Sheffield is one of the safest cities according the same figures, which rank it as having the least violent crime per head of population out of the big provincial UK cities - Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham and Sheffield.

To report a crime to South Yorkshire Police calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, call 999.

The photos used in our gallery are for illustrative purposes only, and do not imply that a violent crime happened at that specific location.

Safest neighbourhoods We have put together a gallery showing the safest neighbourhoods in Sheffield, gauged as those with the lowest levels of violent crime.

Totley & Bradway 17th: Totley & Bradway had 25.0 reports of violent crime or sexual offences per 1,000 population from March 2023 to February 2024.

Mosborough & Halfway 16th: Mosborough & Halfway had 24.9 reports of violent crime or sexual offences per 1,000 population from March 2023 to February 2024.

Meersbrook 15th: Meersbrook had 24.7 reports of violent crime or sexual offences per 1,000 population from March 2023 to February 2024.