The mini digger had been used by workmen who had kept it in a fenced-off area that was thought to have been secure.

But despite the precautions, it was set alight shortly before 8pm last night, Wednesday.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said today: “Firefighters from Central station were called out to a deliberate fire involving a mini digger at 7.50pm on Manor Park Crescent, Sheffield.

File picture shows Sheffield firefighters. Firefighters were called after arsonists set a mini digger alight in a compound near Manor, Sheffield

"The fire crew left the scene at 8:25pm."

It was the latest vehicle to be set alight this month.

The attack on the digger was not the only deliberately caused fire on the same night, with another incident reported in the early hours of today.

A fire crew from Rivelin Fire station attended a deliberate fire involving garden furniture at 6.40am today, Thursday, on Winn Gardens, Middlewood. The firefighters left the scene at 7.10am.

Firefighters are urging people to report anything they know about deliberate fire-setting via their FireStoppers service – which was launched earlier this year.

Call 0800 169 5558 or visit firestoppersreport.co.uk.