It’s one of Sheffield’s oldest buildings, perched near the top of a much-loved park with stunning views over the city.

Bishops’ House, in Meersbrook Park, dates back to 1554, during the reign of Mary Tudor, and offers a fascinating insight into nearly 500 years of Sheffield’s history.

The attractive timber-framed building is today a popular museum, staffed by a dedicated team of volunteers, but it is only just over 50 years since the final inhabitants moved out.

Trudy Birt (back) with her brother Gary and younger sisters Zoe (left) and Heidi (right, in Gary's arms) at Bishops' House, Sheffield, in the early 1970s. They and their parents, Peter and Ann Gill, were the last family to live at the 16th-century house in Meersbrook Park before it became a museum. | Contributed

Trudy Birt was part of the last family to live in the Grade II*-listed building.

Her dad Peter Gill was the park keeper and lived there with his wife Ann between 1959 and 1974. All four of their children - Trudy, her older brother, Gary, and her two younger sisters, Zoe and Heidi - were born there.

‘I loved living there’

Trudy was 12 when they left and has fond memories of growing up in such a special building with its storied past.

Trudy and Zoe by the fireplace at Bishops' House, Sheffield, where they grew up in the 1960s and 70s | Contributed

“I loved living at Bishops’ House,” she said.

“The best bit was having the freedom to roam around the outside of the house. There were lots of areas in the garden we could explore, and we used to ride our scooters around the house.

“The worst bit was having an outside toilet at the back of the house. It was a long walk to get to it.

“I remember climbing a tree halfway down the garden on the right and getting stuck. I was shouting for help but no one could hear me. Luckily, a passerby was walking along the road and had to get my mum.

“There used to be a cedar tree in the middle of the garden and we had a tyre swing, which I loved.

Bumps in the night

“People always used to ask if the house was haunted. You heard creaks and odd bumps but with it being such an old building it was probably just the timbers.

“The only strange thing I remember was when I woke up at night once and I felt like someone was sitting at the end of my bed.

Trudy Birt, right, with her younger sister Zoe outside Bishops' House, in Meersbrook Park, Sheffield, where they grew up. The Grade II*-listed house, built in 1554, is today a museum. | Contributed

“The house was split in two. On the other side was an elderly couple, the Wattams, who moved out a few years before us.

“I said to my mum how the heck did we all fit in, and she told me us girls had bunk beds and a cot in one room and my brother’s single bed was on landing at the top of the stairs.

Witches’ marks on the door

“I absolutely love going back to the house because I have so many happy memories.

“I used to bring my children when they were small and now I bring my grandchildren. They love it too.

Trudy Birt showing visitors around Bishops' House museum in Meersbrook Park, Sheffield, where she lived as a girl during the 1960s and 70s | Contributed

“When I go back it feels like home to me. If there are visitors I end up chatting to them and showing them where the furniture used to be. Sometimes they are shocked that two families actually lived in the house.

“I love the museum. The volunteers are great and when I visit there is always something new.

Bishops' House in Meersbrook Park, Sheffield, dates back to 1554. Despite the name, no bishops are now believed to have lived there. | Picture Sheffield

“I know they found witches’ marks on the door which leads upstairs, as I got asked if we carved anything in the house. We didn't but I wish I had in a way.

“It used be so cold in the house too. We had no heating, we just had open fire in the kitchen and the lounge. We used a bath in front of the fire.”

A brief history of Bishops’ House

Bishops’ House was a yeoman’s house built in 1554 when Norton Lees was a tiny village which was part of Derbyshire and surrounded by fields, with Sheffield a small town some two miles away.

Despite the modern day name, acquired in Victorian times, it turns out no bishops ever actually lived there contrary to previous belief.

Trudy's dad Peter Gill with an Owl he had rescued from a tree when he and his family lived at Bishops' House, in Meersbrook Park, Sheffield | Contributed

The Blythe family owned the building for more than 200 years but Geoffrey Blythe, who was Bishop of Coventry and Lichfield, and John Blythe, who was Bishop of Salisbury, were both long gone by the time it was built.

After the house passed out of the hands of the Blythe family in 1757, numerous families lived there.

Sheffield Corporation acquired the building in 1890, at around the time the site became a park, and most of the occupants from then were park keepers and their families.

A family friend of the Gills at Bishops' House, in Meersbrook Park, Sheffield, where the Gill family lived between 1959 and 1974 | Contributed

When Trudy and her family moved out, 420 years of continuous occupation came to an end. Sheffield City Council restored the building and it opened to the public as a museum in July 1976.

Today, Bishops’ House is open on Saturdays and Sundays between 10am and 4pm, though it’s worth checking the website before visiting. It also hosts gigs and some other events.

For more about Bishops’ House, visit: https://bishopshouse.org.uk/

Trudy will be at Bishops’ House on Saturday, April 12, from around noon, and is happy to talk to visitors about what it was like living there.