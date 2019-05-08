Arrests have been made over the discovery of a cache of firearms, including a sub-machine gun, in Sheffield.

Two men, aged 22 and 29, were arrested on suspicion of drug and firearms offences and remain in police custody this afternoon following early morning raids in Totley and Woodseats.

Officers from the Yorkshire and the Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit, South Yorkshire Police and the National Crime Agency were involved in the raids.

The operation was mounted after six firearms, including a sub-machine gun, were found alongside ammunition and Class A drugs in a property on Abbeydale Road on April 6.

South Yorkshire Police stressed that the operation, led by the Yorkshire and the Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit, is not ‘terrorist related’.

The ROCU is one of 10 operating across the country where specialist officers tackle organised crime.

Since 2017, the unit has made over 220 arrests and seized 80 guns and 144 kilograms of drugs.

Convicted criminals have been jailed for nearly 400 years.

