A gunman remains on the loose this morning after a shooting at a former Sheffield councillor’s house.

Mohammad Maroof’s home in Edgedale Road, Nether Edge, was shot at in the early hours of Tuesday, April 23.

Nobody was injured in the gun attack but bullets damaged the former city councillor’s home.

Mr Maroof was a Labour councillor at the time of the attack but has since lost his seat.

The shooting is not being treated as a politically motivated attack.

Instead, detectives are linking the incident to a spate of violence in Sheffield over Easter, including three stabbings and criminal damage to a house.

On Thursday, April 18, a 34-year-old man was stabbed in his head in South View Road, Sharrow.

The windows of his vehicle were also smashed.

Bassan Khan, 19, of South View Road, has since been charged with wounding with intent, possession of a bladed article and criminal damage in connection to the incident.

Khan has also been charged with possession of a Class A drug.

He is due at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, May 23, having been released from police custody on conditional bail.

At around 11.10pm on Monday, April 22, two men – aged 18 and 26 – were stabbed on Abbeydale Road.

Shortly after the shooting at Mr Maroof’s home, which he shares with his family, the windows of a property in South View Road were smashed.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 84 of April 23.