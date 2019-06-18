Arrests made and drugs seized in police day of action in Barnsley
Arrests were made and cannabis and crack cocaine were seized in a police day of action in Barnsley.
The day long operation, aimed at tackling and disrupting crime in the town centre, saw a number of homes raided.
In one property on Doncaster Road, crack cocaine was found and a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.
Cannabis was found in a house in James Street, along with paraphernalia associated with Class A drugs.
Due to allegations of anti-social behaviour at the property and concerns raised by local residents, officers are now considering seeking a Closure Order for the property- meaning no one would have access apart from emergency services and authorities.
In another raid, officers found a ‘vulnerable man,’ who is believed to have been a victim of ‘cuckooing’ –where drug dealers take over homes to use as a base for their criminality.
A number of arrests were made during the day of action.
Ryan Houltson, 33, of Litton Walk, was arrested and charged with theft following numerous shoplifting offences from businesses.
He was released on bail and is due to appear at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 10.
A 38-year-old man from was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated assault towards a shop worker.
He is on police bail while the Crown Prosecution Service assesses the case.
Sarah Wells, 36, of no fixed abode, was arrested and charged with breaching the conditions of her Community Protection Order, which is in place to stop Wells approaching vulnerable people and begging money.
She pleaded guilty during a court hearing the following day and was fined then sentenced to 29 days in prison in lieu of payment.
Sergeant Matthew Wood said: “I am extremely pleased with the results of the operation. It was a busy day and my officers worked incredibly hard to achieve the results.
“We are committed to ensuring our communities are protected and feel safe visiting the town centre. “Alongside the warrants and enforcement activities, our Police Community Support Officers held crime prevention stalls and hate crime awareness events at Barnsley College and the Interchange and our PCs also conducted six stop and searches in relation to drugs.
“Our warrants and enforcement activities are only possible following intelligence from the local community. We would like to thank everyone for playing their part and encourage anyone with any concerns to report them via 101.”