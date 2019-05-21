Arrest made after ram raid at retail park in Sheffield

An arrest was made after a ram raid at a retail park in Sheffield.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 21 May, 2019, 12:34
Kilner Way retail park in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police said Halfords was raided at the Kilner Way retail park, Wadsley Bridge, in the early hours of this morning.

Officers alerted to the break-in at around 2.50am found a burglar inside the store, who fled.

CRIME: Police hunt for gunman continues after boy, 16, is shot in Sheffield

A 24-year-old was arrested and a van believed to have been used in the ram raid was located.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Read More

Read More
‘Criminals are preying on our youth’ – says Sheffield councillor after boy, 16, is shot

Two bikes were stolen in the raid.

LATEST: Police release more details on rape of girl, 12, in Sheffield

More to follow.