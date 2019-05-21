Arrest made after ram raid at retail park in Sheffield
An arrest was made after a ram raid at a retail park in Sheffield.
By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 21 May, 2019, 12:34
South Yorkshire Police said Halfords was raided at the Kilner Way retail park, Wadsley Bridge, in the early hours of this morning.
Officers alerted to the break-in at around 2.50am found a burglar inside the store, who fled.
A 24-year-old was arrested and a van believed to have been used in the ram raid was located.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Read More
Read More‘Criminals are preying on our youth’ – says Sheffield councillor after boy, 16, is shot
Two bikes were stolen in the raid.
More to follow.