Man, 51, in hospital with "life-threatening" injuries after assault on Martin Street, Sheffield

Police were called on Sunday to reports of an assault.
By Chloe Aslett
Published 8th Apr 2024, 13:54 BST
A 51-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, thought to be life-threatening, after an assault in Sheffield yesterday (April 7).

Police were called to Martin Street, next to the Ponderosa, to reports of an assault at around 3pm.

A 57-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.

Martin Street, near the Ponderosa, Sheffield

The injured man remains in hospital in a critical condition.

South Yorkshire Police asks anyone with information to pass it on via 101 or through their website, quoting incident number 503 of April 7 2024.

Enquiries are ongoing.

