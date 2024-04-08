Man, 51, in hospital with "life-threatening" injuries after assault on Martin Street, Sheffield
Police were called on Sunday to reports of an assault.
A 51-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, thought to be life-threatening, after an assault in Sheffield yesterday (April 7).
Police were called to Martin Street, next to the Ponderosa, to reports of an assault at around 3pm.
A 57-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.
The injured man remains in hospital in a critical condition.
South Yorkshire Police asks anyone with information to pass it on via 101 or through their website, quoting incident number 503 of April 7 2024.
Enquiries are ongoing.