Girl airlifted to hospital in Sheffield after scooter collision
A teenage girl was airlifted to Sheffield Children’s Hospital after a scooter collision when she was not wearing a helmet or protective clothing.
By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 21 May, 2019, 13:27
The 15-year-old was a pillion passenger when the scooter was involved in a collision with a car last night.
The incident occurred in Humberside and the injured youngster was rushed to Sheffield for specialist treatment.
Officers from South Yorkshire Police are assisting with the investigation into the incident.
The force said the girl’s injuries ‘could have been far worse’.