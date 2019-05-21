Girl airlifted to hospital in Sheffield after scooter collision

A teenage girl was airlifted to Sheffield Children’s Hospital after a scooter collision when she was not wearing a helmet or protective clothing.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 21 May, 2019, 13:27
Sheffield Children's Hospital

The 15-year-old was a pillion passenger when the scooter was involved in a collision with a car last night.

CRIME: These are the Sheffield streets most targeted by burglars so far in 2019

The incident occurred in Humberside and the injured youngster was rushed to Sheffield for specialist treatment.

Read More

Read More
Man wanted by South Yorkshire Police over threats to kill

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Officers from South Yorkshire Police are assisting with the investigation into the incident.

LATEST: Police release more details on rape of girl, 12, in Sheffield

The force said the girl’s injuries ‘could have been far worse’.