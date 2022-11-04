Armed police Sheffield: South Yorkshire Police say why officers with guns were on Edenthorpe Dell, Owlthorpe
Armed police have been spotted near homes in a Sheffield suburb.
A member of the public reported seeing officers with guns on Edenthorpe Dell in Owlthorpe in the early morning yesterday, Thursday, November 3, with some apparently entering a house while others were stationed on a path behind the homes there.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson today said: “Armed officers were present at a pre-planned warrant executed in the Edenthorpe Dell area of Sheffield yesterday as part of an ongoing investigation into a firearms incident earlier this year. The investigation remains ongoing.”
There have been a number of shootings across Sheffield this year, including one in which Lamar Leroy Griffiths, aged 21, was shot dead at a car wash in Burngreave. South Yorkshire Police responded to what Detective Superintendent Paul Murphy described as a ‘slight increase’ in firearms discharges in early 2021 by setting up an ‘armed crime team’. In March, three people were sentenced to 60 years for a double-shooting on the Manor estate.