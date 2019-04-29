Have your say

Armed police officers found a suspected drink driver in a garden close to an abandoned car on a Sheffield estate.

South Yorkshire Police said firearms officers patrolling Parson Cross in the early hours of this morning spotted a Vauxhall Astra driving around.

When they turned their police car round to talk to the driver, they found that the Astra had been abandoned.

A search of the local area, using a police dog, led to the discovery of a man in a nearby garden.

He was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after failing a breathalyser test.