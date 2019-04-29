Sheffield man served with restraining order for harassing neighbours

A Sheffield man has been served with a restraining order for harassing his neighbours.

Philip Clayton, aged 61, of Westminster Avenue, Lodge Moor, was found guilty of harassment at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court, with South Yorkshire Police claiming he ‘caused significant issues to his neighbours over a period of months’.

Clayton’s restraining order was imposed to ‘protect the neighbours’ and he was warned that he risks further ‘punishment’ if there is a repeat of any anti-social behaviour.

Clayton was issued with a 12 month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay court costs and a victim surcharge.

