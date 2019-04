A large van has collided with a house on a Sheffield estate.

At around 10.40pm last night (Saturday, April 27), it was reported that a large van collided with a house on Beck Road, Shiregreen, causing damage to the front of the property.

The damage caused to the house on Beck Road in Shiregreen.

The vehicle is then said to have driven off, coming to a stop on Dunninc Road before its occupants left the area.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 976 of 27 April 209.