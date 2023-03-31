Armed officers were in the Greasbrough Road area of Tinsley, Sheffield, today, Friday, March 31, as part of the ongoing investigation into a reported shooting in Rotherham earlier this month. South Yorkshire Police said this afternoon that a 24-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remained in police custody.
Emergency services had been called on Saturday, March 18, at around 2.30pm, to reports of a shooting on Winifred Street, in Rotherham, opposite the junction with Fisher Close. A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital in a critical condition with gunshot wounds. He has since been discharged.
A 21-year-old man, Abdullah Ishaq, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, has been charged in connection with the shooting with attempted murder.
South Yorkshire Police appealed for anyone with information to contact the force online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 545 of March 18.