Armed police were deployed to a street in Sheffield this morning following a shooting.

Armed officers were in the Greasbrough Road area of Tinsley, Sheffield, today, Friday, March 31, as part of the ongoing investigation into a reported shooting in Rotherham earlier this month. South Yorkshire Police said this afternoon that a 24-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remained in police custody.

Emergency services had been called on Saturday, March 18, at around 2.30pm, to reports of a shooting on Winifred Street, in Rotherham, opposite the junction with Fisher Close. A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital in a critical condition with gunshot wounds. He has since been discharged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 21-year-old man, Abdullah Ishaq, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, has been charged in connection with the shooting with attempted murder.

Armed police were deployed to the Greasbrough Road area of Tinsley, Sheffield, today following a reported shooting in Rotherham earlier this month. South Yorkshire Police said this afternoon that a 24-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remained in police custody. Another man, aged 21, has already been charged with attempted murder.