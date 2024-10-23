Armed police cordon off Salvation Army homeless accommodation in Sheffield in search of wanted man

Armed police officers surrounded accommodation for the homeless in Sheffield in search of a wanted man.

At least half a dozen officers with firearms and seven police vehicles closed off the Salvation Army ‘Lifehouse’ in Charter Row on at around 7pm October 21.

At least half a dozen armed officers and seven police vehicles closed off the Salvation Army Lifehouse in Carver Street in search of an alleged armed robber.At least half a dozen armed officers and seven police vehicles closed off the Salvation Army Lifehouse in Carver Street in search of an alleged armed robber.
At least half a dozen armed officers and seven police vehicles closed off the Salvation Army Lifehouse in Carver Street in search of an alleged armed robber. | Pete Tooley

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said officers arrived in search of a man wanted for robbery and possibly in possession of a firearm.

They said in a statement: “A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a firearm.

“He has since been bailed pending further enquiries."

A man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possessing a firearm, and later was released on bail.A man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possessing a firearm, and later was released on bail.
A man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possessing a firearm, and later was released on bail. | Pete Tooley

The Lifehouse is a supported accommodation where single, homeless men over the age of 18 can be given a room for up to a year.

A Salvation Army spokesperson said: “We can confirm that police attended Charter Row Lifehouse as part of an on-going investigation.

“We would like to offer reassurance that this was not linked to activity at our Lifehouse and our residents and staff are safe and well and are being supported.”

