Armed police cordon off Salvation Army homeless accommodation in Sheffield in search of wanted man
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
At least half a dozen officers with firearms and seven police vehicles closed off the Salvation Army ‘Lifehouse’ in Charter Row on at around 7pm October 21.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said officers arrived in search of a man wanted for robbery and possibly in possession of a firearm.
They said in a statement: “A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a firearm.
“He has since been bailed pending further enquiries."
The Lifehouse is a supported accommodation where single, homeless men over the age of 18 can be given a room for up to a year.
A Salvation Army spokesperson said: “We can confirm that police attended Charter Row Lifehouse as part of an on-going investigation.
“We would like to offer reassurance that this was not linked to activity at our Lifehouse and our residents and staff are safe and well and are being supported.”