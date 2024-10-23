Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A coroner has issued a ‘prevention of future deaths’ report following the death of an elderly woman who had a number of falls in a Sheffield nursing home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tanyka Rawden, a senior coroner in the South Yorkshire (West) area, has sent her report to (among others) Darnall Grange Nursing Home after one of their patients, 94-year-old Christina Betty Dawson, died in Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coroner found the causes of death were “osteoporotic fracture of right neck of femur (operated) and frailty of old age” and “vascular dementia and heart failure”.

Ms Rawden explained that Ms Dawson had fallen at least 10 times whilst a resident at Darnall Grange Nursing Home in Sheffield.

She said that Ms Dawson was descibed as at a high risk of fall, and the risk was initially managed with an ultra-low-profile bed. Ms Dawson had been admitted to Darnall Grange on May 5, 2020, and she used a zimmer frame to move around.

The coroner found no evidence of falls before March 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Ms Dawson had fallen, unwitnessed, on March 30, 2022, May 23, 2022, September 23, 2022 and July 23, 2023. And as a result of the last fall she had sustained a right orbital fracture, Ms Rawden said.

However, she had fallen again in September 2023 and she had been admitted to hospital.

The coroner added: “The court heard Darnall Grange felt they could not accommodate her within their residential unit any longer and a nursing placement was required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The funding for this was declined and Darnall Grange accepted her back onto their residential unit despite accepting they could not manage her falls risk.

“She fell again on September 30, 2023, and December 16, 2023.”

The coroner said an anti-coagulation medication was stopped by Ms Dawson’s GP in January 2024 due to the falls but the nursing home continued to administer it until her fall on February 13, “when concerns were raised about this by attending paramedics”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Dawson had fallen twice on March 16, the coroner added, and she had sustained an osteoporotic fractured neck of the femur.

Ms Rawden added: “After the second fall that day, (she) was moved into her bed by staff. It cannot be said whether the fracture was caused by the fall or by Betty being moved after the fall.”

Ms Dawson underwent an operation on her right femur on March 18, 2024 and died in hospital on March 19, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: “After every fall her care plan and falls risk assessment were reviewed and no changes made.”

The coroner said she thought “there is a risk that future deaths could occur unless action is taken.”

Ms Rawden said the nursing home had implemented a number of changes since – including not taking on patients with a high risk of falls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, she heard that the nurse involved in moving Ms Dawson into the bed following her fall on March 16 was from an agency and evidence showed that agency nurses were not “trained on, or provided with, policies and procedures from Darnall Grange and therefore the nurse would not have known the policy was not to move a resident after a fall but to keep them comfortable and preserve their dignity until medical assistance arrived”.

The coroner also heard that it was presumed from their nursing training they would know not to move a resident after a fall.

The coroner concluded: “There is a clear risk of future deaths will occur if agency staff are not provided with home-specific training, policies or procedures, not least given that it cannot be said whether the fracture was caused by the fall, or by moving Betty after the fall.”