Sheffield Crown Court has heard during a trial how Richard Sampson, aged 49, of Prince of Wales Road, near Woodthorpe, Sheffield, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, allegedly murdered 42-year-old Anthony Sumner on Windy House Lane, at Manor, Sheffield.

Prosecuting barrister Michelle Colborne QC said the accused laid in wait for Anthony Sumner on July 29, 2021, armed with a machete and a knife and wearing masks with their hoods up.

She added: “Anthony Sumner was defenceless when he was chased and cornered in a garden by them.

Pictured is deceased Anthony Sumner who died aged 42 after he was allegedly murdered during a reported machete and knife attack on Windy House Lane, at Manor, Sheffield.

“Richard Sampson set about him with a machete, aiming at his head and upper body deliberate blows which landed and cut him to his left wrist and arm as he tried to fend him off.”

Ms Colborne said the youth was armed with a knife and he jabbed at Mr Sumner’s chest area before the two accused fled from the scene.

Anthony Sumner stumbled into the street and collapsed in front of neighbours and friends and died just after midnight on July 30, 2021, according to Ms Colborne.

She claimed that Richard Sampson and the youth tried to clean their clothing and the youth called a relative and allegedly confessed he had stabbed someone and he believed this person had died.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard during an on-going trial how a man and a teenage boy have denied murdering 42-year-old Anthony Sumner following an alleged machete and knife attack in Sheffield.

Both Mr Sampson and the youth, of Sheffield, have pleaded not guilty to murder and to possessing an offensive weapon in a public place without lawful authority or reasonable excuse.

However, Ms Colborne claimed Richard Sampson has admitted using the machete in self-defence and he blamed the youth for producing a knife and stabbing Mr Sumner.

The youth also told someone Mr Sampson had gone looking for Anthony Sumner and Mr Sampson had attacked Mr Sumner with a weapon, according to Ms Colborne, and the youth also allegedly confessed to stabbing Mr Sumner.

Ms Colborne said: “The prosecution say they are both lying about their involvement or lack of it and they are responsible jointly for the death of Anthony Sumner.”

She claimed both defendants had gone looking for Mr Sumner as an attack of “revenge” because Mr Sampson believed Anthony Sumner had previously broken his windows.

The accused were allegedly captured on CCTV following Anthony Sumner and a friend, according to Ms Colborne, and after the friend had gone into his home, Mr Sumner was attacked on Windy House Lane.

Ms Colborne said two people at another property claimed to have witnessed the attack as Anthony Sumner allegedly had a machete swung at him and a second male allegedly attacked him with a knife to the chest area.

The court heard a 999 call recording from one of the witnesses who stated she had seen someone being “stabbed to death” with a machete and a knife.

Ms Colborne said despite the best efforts of paramedics Mr Sumner died in the street just after midnight on July 30, 2021.

She added that Anthony Sumner suffered injuries to his head consistent with a machete and injuries to his chest consistent with a knife, and the stab wounds and the resulting blood loss and breathing problems led to his death.