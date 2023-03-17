Simon Wilkinson was beaten to death in an unprovoked assault on Fox Hill Road, in Fox Hill, Sheffield, with numerous people witnessing the savage killing. The 50-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, with a post-mortem examination showing he died as a result of head and facial injuries, from repeated severe blows.
Andrew Hague, aged 31, who lived next door at the time, today appeared at Sheffield Crown Court, where he pleaded guilty to murdering Mr Wilkinson. Hague was remanded in custody to be sentenced at the same court on May 9.
Detective Inspector John Fitzgibbons, who led the investigation into Mr Wilkinson’s death, said: “A number of people in the local area called police after witnessing this prolonged, brutal and unprovoked assault.
“What they saw, and indeed what the officers who first responded to this incident saw, was traumatic. A post-mortem examination found that Mr Wilkinson died as a result of head and facial injuries, from repeated severe blows. The help our officers received from the community was invaluable and Hague was brought into police custody a short time afterwards.”
He added: “My thoughts are with Mr Wilkinson’s family as they continue to mourn the loss of their loved one. I hope that they can take some solace in knowing that Hague will face a significant time in custody for his unforgivable actions.”
Emergency services had raced to the scene on Tuesday, August 2 last year, at around 8.15pm, after numerous calls from members of the public who reported witnessing Mr Wilkinson being severely beaten in the street. Mr Wilkinson was pronounced dead at the scene and Andrew Hague, identified by neighbours and witnesses as the attacker, was arrested at his home soon after.