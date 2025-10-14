An adult film star who was allegedly assaulted during a visit to a Sheffield nightclub is working with police to solve the situation out of courts.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last month, the controversial celebrity Bonnie Blue made an appearance at the Onyx nightclub as part of her ‘Bang Bus Freshers Tour’.

However, what was promoted as the wildest student night of the year quickly turned ugly, as police surrounded the venue on Rockingham Street following reports that the Nottingamshire-born star had been assaulted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were called to Onyx, on Rockingham Street, after adult internet star Bonnie Blue was reported as being assaulted. Officers are now negotiating with both parties to find restorative justice. Photo: Google / National World / Bonny Blue | Google / National World / Bonny Blue

At the time, police released a statement saying that ‘a woman was assaulted’ however sustained no injuries.

Tia Billinger - known professionally as Bonnie Blue - became notorious for engaging with 1,057 men over the course of 12 hours in an online stunt.

Following her disastrous visit to the Steel City, she released a video describing Sheffield as a ‘s***hole’, however added that ‘the people I did meet were really sweet’.

Now, The Star understands that police have agreed a restorative justice response to the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This approach sees victims communicate with their assailants, finding common ground and letting both parties air their grievances, rather than seeing them face criminal proceedings in court.

It can be used in many situations, with police refereeing constructive conversations.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Our officers have spoken to all involved parties and arrangements have been made to finalise the case through an outcome of restorative justice.”