Alleged assault of adult film star Bonnie Blue outside Sheffield nightclub to be dealt with out of court
Last month, the controversial celebrity Bonnie Blue made an appearance at the Onyx nightclub as part of her ‘Bang Bus Freshers Tour’.
However, what was promoted as the wildest student night of the year quickly turned ugly, as police surrounded the venue on Rockingham Street following reports that the Nottingamshire-born star had been assaulted.
At the time, police released a statement saying that ‘a woman was assaulted’ however sustained no injuries.
Tia Billinger - known professionally as Bonnie Blue - became notorious for engaging with 1,057 men over the course of 12 hours in an online stunt.
Following her disastrous visit to the Steel City, she released a video describing Sheffield as a ‘s***hole’, however added that ‘the people I did meet were really sweet’.
Now, The Star understands that police have agreed a restorative justice response to the situation.
This approach sees victims communicate with their assailants, finding common ground and letting both parties air their grievances, rather than seeing them face criminal proceedings in court.
It can be used in many situations, with police refereeing constructive conversations.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Our officers have spoken to all involved parties and arrangements have been made to finalise the case through an outcome of restorative justice.”