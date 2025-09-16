A ‘no sex’ warning has been issued for a nightclub event linked to controversial adult film maker Bonne Blue.

Tickets are being advertised on the online ticket site Skiddle for what is described as Bonnie Blue ‘Bang Bus’ Freshers Tour 2025, at Onyx Nightclub, near the University of Sheffield, on Thursday night.

Before she became a controversial OnlyFans model, 25-year-old Bonnie Blue had a typical 9-to-5 job in recruitment. | @bonnie_blue_xox Instagram

But it adds what it describes as an important notice stating: “This event is a safe space for all. No sexual behaviour is permitted inside the venue — respect others and enjoy the party the right way.”

The adult content provider, who has made a fortune filming people interacting with her and posting it online, last week announced she was bringing the tour to Sheffield.

Sheffield residents raised concerns over the plans to target first year students, when asked about it by The Star in Sheffield city centre, but neither the University of Sheffield nor Sheffield Hallam University have raised any concerns about the plan to target their first years. Both were approached by The Star for comment.

One mum said: “I think it's absolutely awful, awful. As a mum. I'd be terrified for my child.”

Some said they did not see any harm in it.

The event at Onyx which has been advertised appears to target students.

The site states: “The Bonnie Blue Freshers Tour rolls into Sheffield this Freshers Week with a huge night at the city’s iconic Onyx Nightclub. Expect an unforgettable Thursday packed with student anthems, high-energy DJ sets, and interactive mini games designed to get everyone involved.

“This is a night built for making new friends, laughing until your cheeks hurt, and throwing yourself into the wildest Freshers experience in Sheffield.

It added: “Freshers Thursday is about to get a serious upgrade. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the Bonnie Blue Freshers Tour 2025 at Onyx.”

Onyx has been approached for comment.

Bonnie Blue became notorious for engaging with 1,057 men over the course of 12 hours in an online stunt.

Tia Billinger - known professionally as Bonnie Blue - has earned millions through adult entertainment, hosting ‘events’ with fans which have been filmed and shared online.