Bonnie Blue shares opinion on Sheffield after altercation in the city last week

Adult internet personality Bonnie Blue has shared a scathing assessment of Sheffield following her recent appearance at a local nightclub.

After Bonnie Blue’s recent visit to Sheffield, the adult star has described the city as a “****hole” and expressed regret at leaving her hotel during her visit.

Bonnie Blue was in Sheffield for an event at Onyx. Photo: National World | National World

While she complimented the local Hendrix and Tonic, her overall impression was negative.

She said: “Sheffield ... s***hole, never coming back to Sheffield. On my tour so far, Sheffield’s got to be the bottom.

“They do a good Hendrix and Tonic though, but that is just in the hotel - wish I never left the hotel.”

She did note that she met some genuinely kind people, though she also made unflattering remarks about others she encountered:

She said: “The people I did meet were really sweet.”

She then added a derogatory description of two people that she had met in particular.

The controversy comes after an alleged incident at Onyx nightclub on Rockingham Street, part of her Bonnie Blue Bang Bus Freshers Tour, which is visiting several cities across the UK.

Reports suggested that Bonnie had been punched in the jaw inside the venue.

South Yorkshire Police have since issued a statement regarding the incident. They confirmed that officers attended the club at 1.22am on Friday 19 September following reports of a disturbance.

“It is reported that a woman was assaulted at the nightclub, suffering no injuries,” the statement read.

“A woman was detained at the scene and later released. The incident has been filed pending further information coming to light.”

Bonnie Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, rose to prominence in the adult entertainment industry and has earned millions through her videos and fan events.

She became notorious for an online stunt involving engagement with over 1,000 men in 12 hours.

Promotional material for the Sheffield event on ticket site Skiddle described the night as an opportunity to make new friends, laugh, and enjoy a lively Freshers experience, emphasizing that “no sexual behaviour is permitted inside the venue — respect others and enjoy the party the right way.”