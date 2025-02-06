All Saints Sheffield: Police to remain around school next week following tragic death of Harvey Willgoose
Officers have been stationed at All Saints High School, on Granville Road, Sheffield, since the 15-year-old was fatally stabbed there on Monday, February 3.
The Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) issued an update today, after students returned to school for the first time since Harvey’s death that afternoon.
They explained how officers from the team had been located within the school during its closure on Tuesday and Wednesday to support staff and provide a ‘direct link’ for updates on the force’s investigation.
“We have also been conducting regular patrols in the surrounding area and we were on hand this morning (6 February) to support the return of students and provide a point of contact for anyone who wanted to ask any questions or raise concerns,” the team added.
“Our presence in the area around the school will continue tomorrow (7 February) and into next week.
“We remain in constant dialogue with our local partners and the school's staff.”
A 15-year-old boy appeared at Sheffield Crown Court today, Thursday, February 6, charged with murder, possession of a bladed article and affray. No plea was entered but a trial date was fixed for July 2025.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was remanded into youth custody until his next court hearing in April 2025.
Friends, family and well-wishers will walk from Sheffield Town Hall to St Mary’s Church on Bramall Lane, where there will be a balloon release.
‘We are here to help’
Chief Inspector of Neighbourhood Policing in Sheffield, Martin Simcock, said: "We are aware Monday's tragic incident will have affected pupils and families across the city and there may be concerns being raised by young people, parents, school staff and members of our wider community.
“If you see our officers around All Saints School, or in the wider community, please don't be alarmed by their presence. We are here to help.
"Myself and the South East Neighbourhood Inspector, Katie Hammond, have been at the school this week to offer support in any way we can, and we'll continue to help wherever possible.
“Our investigation is continuing and, as a result, I would urge people to continue avoiding online speculation and identifying anyone who they believe was involved in the incident to ensure justice can be secured for Harvey and his family.
"Please be aware that we have materials available which will support and guide people through conversations with young people about knife crime. These can be accessed here: https://orlo.uk/gXZQq.”