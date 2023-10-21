A thief who stole over £200 of meat in a spate of raids at a Sheffield supermarket has been caught and taken to court.

Edward Bridgewater, of Colley Drive, near Parson Cross, has been sentenced for a spate of shoplifting crimes at the Aldi near Infirmary Road, Sheffield, pictured. Photo: Google

Edward Bridgewater had already been convicted of 10 thefts this year, but he added another four to that list following a spate of shoplifting offences at the Aldi store in Flora Street, near Infirmary Road.

His first theft saw him walk into the Aldi on the morning of Friday, September 29 and steal various packets of meat. He managed to hide £54.19 worth under his clothes before leaving the store without paying.

Further thefts followed on October 1, October 7 and October 9, and in total, he managed to steal meat worth £208.02.

Bridgewater, of Colley Drive, Parson Cross, was arrested by South Yorkshire Police, then charged and was later convicted of the four theft offences at a hearing at Sheffield Magistrates' Court this week (Tuesday, October 17).

He was given a community order, offered drug rehabilitation and ordered to pay £208 in compensation.

Sheffield Response Team Inspector Kay Fitzgerald said: "Bridgewater's offending was persistent and it was clear he was trying to steal high value items with no regard for the impact this would have on the company and shop workers.

