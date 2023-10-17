Sheffield Magistrates' Court: Latest round-up including speeding at 73mph in a 40 zone and drug driving
Offences included driving at 73mph in a 40mph area as well as stealing meat from supermarkets.
and live on Freeview channel 276
These are the latest cases sentenced at Sheffield Magistrates' Court heard between October 9 and October 13, 2023.
Driving-related offences
Arshad Mahmood, 52, of St Ronan's Road; driving with a flat tyre; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £300, three points.
Nakita Chambers, 34, of Buchanan Road; failure to give identity of a driver; fined £600, surcharge £264, costs £110, six points.
Adewale Ojuki-Ojolowo, 32, of St Mary's Road; driving without insurance, without licence; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £110, disqualified six months.
Abdirahman Mohamoud Abshir, 35, of Daisy Bank; driving while using a mobile phone; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £110, six points.
Nathan Walker, 35, of Sicey Avenue; drug driving (cocaine); fined £135, surcharge £54, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.
Connor David McMaster, 27, of Wheata Road; drug driving (cocaine), possession of cannabis, failure to surrender to custody; eight weeks prison, surcharge £154, disqualified 49 months.
Asef Shazhada, 46, of St Ronan's Road; driving without insurance; fined £221, surcharge £88, costs £85, six points.
Ahmed Mohammed, 31, of Coupe Road; driving without insurance, without licence; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £90, disqualified for six months.
Shane Dean Burditt, 35, of Mather Walk; driving without licence, with unclear windscreen, without insurance; fined £120, disqualified for six months.
Tasneed Aiar, 29, of Philadelphia Gardens; failure to give identity of a driver; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £110, six points.
Otis Pyke, 44, of Creswick Street; speeding (73mph in a 40mph); fined £413, surcharge £165, costs £110, six points.
Jack Walker, 26, of Arnold Avenue; failure to give identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months.
Sehraab Ahmed, 25, of Rock Street; speeding (49mph in a 30mph area); fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £110, five points.
Abdi Mohamed, 31, of Wilfred Close; speeding (57mph in a 30mph area); fined £150, surcharge £60, costs £85, five points.
Beata Kovacs, 24, of Chippinghouse Road; driving without insurance, without licence; fined £120, surcharge £48, disqualified for six months.
Aston Martin, 52, of Lindholme Gardens; driving in 'no entry' zone; fined £115, surcharge £46, three points.
Gregory Appleby, 59, of Thorpe Drive; drink driving; community order, surcharge £114, costs £200, disqualified for 30 months.
Ben Allen, 30, Eastern Avenue; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.
Hemma Begum, 31, of Birdwell Road; speeding (47mph in a 40mph area); fined £146, surcharge £58, costs £90, three points.
Luke Bentham, 25, of Fox Glen Road; driving without insruance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.
Daniel Caley, 37, of Lister Avenue; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.
Ardjan Cela, 28, of Manor Lane; failure to give identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.
Sajmir Doka, 35, of Addy Street; driving without insurance; fined £288, srucharge £115, costs £90, six points.
Igot Dunka, 50, of St Lawrence Road; driving through a red light; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.
Shane Robert Hardy, 35, of Noehill Road; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.
Bethany Marshall, 22, of Adlington Crescent; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.
Viera Mizigarova, 34, of Robey Street; in a vehicle without wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.
Laura Skopova, 19, of Robey Street; in a vehicle without wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.
Sri Krishna Manohar Thokala, 28, of Poole Road; speeding (47mph in a 40mph), without licence, without insurance; fined £276, surcharge £110, costs £90, eight points.
Samael Manley Thompson, 33, of Bowfield Road; driving without licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.
Jeremy Wade, 50, of Ecclesfield Road; speeding (63mph in a 50mph area); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.
Derice Cohen, 22, of Birch House Avenue; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.
Belinda Dykes, 55, of Deerlands Mount; failure to give identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.
David Edwards, 64, of Hartley Brook Avenue; driving with no certificate; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.
Rebecca Ann Fairfax, 35, of Church View; speeding 35mph in a 30mph area; fined £115, surcharge £46, costs £90, three points.
Emillian Gjylmezi, 28, of Handsworth Crescent; stopped within limits of pelican crossing; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.
Jamie Hurst, 47, of Bramley Court; failure to give identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.
Ahmed Hussen, 41, of Clay Pit Way; speeding (60mph in a 40mph area); fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, six points.
Lakane Hutchinson, 25, of Osgathorpe Drive; driving with incorrectly fitted tyre; fined £540, surcharge £216, costs £90, three points.
Kiran Malik, 33, of Woodstock Road; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.
Axel Steve Mpamo, 28, of Lowedges Road; driving without L plates; fined £133, surcharge £53, costs £90, three points.
Michael Murray, 35, of Occupation Lane; driving without licence; fined £74, surcharges £29, costs £90.
Adam Reed, 35, of Kenworthy Road; speeding (70mph in a 60mph area); fined £220, surcahrge £88, costs £90, three points.
Grant Staves, 28, of High Street Flat, Mosborough; driving through bus, tram or cycle route sign; fined £41, surcharge £16, costs £90.
Adrian Trofin, 37, of Bold Street; speeding (46mph in a 40mph); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.
Luis Andrade, 35, of Fairbank Road; failure to give identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.
Aleksander Salla, 37, of Essex Road; failure to give identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.
Theft
Sharon Anne South, 48, of Fairleigh; theft x2 (£75 of meat from Aldi, £50 of meat from Food Warehouse), breach of suspended sentence for 11 counts of theft; 12 weeks prison suspended for 24 months, total compensation £125. Violent, abusive or weapon-related offences
Darren Morton, 55, of Charter Row; abusive or insulting words or threat of violence; conditional discharge for 12 months, surcharge £26.
Misc.
Nusrat Akhtar, no age given, of Home Hunters (Yorkshire Ltd), Chippinghouse Road; controlled or managed a house without a licence; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £300.
Home Hunters (Yorkshire Ltd),. Chippinghouse Road; Housing Act and Local Government (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act failures; fined £2,000, surcharge £800, costs £1,016.