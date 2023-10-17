Offences included driving at 73mph in a 40mph area as well as stealing meat from supermarkets.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

These are the latest cases sentenced at Sheffield Magistrates' Court heard between October 9 and October 13, 2023.

Driving-related offences

Arshad Mahmood, 52, of St Ronan's Road; driving with a flat tyre; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £300, three points.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nakita Chambers, 34, of Buchanan Road; failure to give identity of a driver; fined £600, surcharge £264, costs £110, six points.

Adewale Ojuki-Ojolowo, 32, of St Mary's Road; driving without insurance, without licence; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £110, disqualified six months.

Abdirahman Mohamoud Abshir, 35, of Daisy Bank; driving while using a mobile phone; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £110, six points.

Nathan Walker, 35, of Sicey Avenue; drug driving (cocaine); fined £135, surcharge £54, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor David McMaster, 27, of Wheata Road; drug driving (cocaine), possession of cannabis, failure to surrender to custody; eight weeks prison, surcharge £154, disqualified 49 months.

Asef Shazhada, 46, of St Ronan's Road; driving without insurance; fined £221, surcharge £88, costs £85, six points.

Ahmed Mohammed, 31, of Coupe Road; driving without insurance, without licence; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

Shane Dean Burditt, 35, of Mather Walk; driving without licence, with unclear windscreen, without insurance; fined £120, disqualified for six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tasneed Aiar, 29, of Philadelphia Gardens; failure to give identity of a driver; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £110, six points.

Otis Pyke, 44, of Creswick Street; speeding (73mph in a 40mph); fined £413, surcharge £165, costs £110, six points.

Jack Walker, 26, of Arnold Avenue; failure to give identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

Sehraab Ahmed, 25, of Rock Street; speeding (49mph in a 30mph area); fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £110, five points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abdi Mohamed, 31, of Wilfred Close; speeding (57mph in a 30mph area); fined £150, surcharge £60, costs £85, five points.

Beata Kovacs, 24, of Chippinghouse Road; driving without insurance, without licence; fined £120, surcharge £48, disqualified for six months.

Aston Martin, 52, of Lindholme Gardens; driving in 'no entry' zone; fined £115, surcharge £46, three points.

Gregory Appleby, 59, of Thorpe Drive; drink driving; community order, surcharge £114, costs £200, disqualified for 30 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Allen, 30, Eastern Avenue; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Hemma Begum, 31, of Birdwell Road; speeding (47mph in a 40mph area); fined £146, surcharge £58, costs £90, three points.

Luke Bentham, 25, of Fox Glen Road; driving without insruance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Daniel Caley, 37, of Lister Avenue; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ardjan Cela, 28, of Manor Lane; failure to give identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Sajmir Doka, 35, of Addy Street; driving without insurance; fined £288, srucharge £115, costs £90, six points.

Igot Dunka, 50, of St Lawrence Road; driving through a red light; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

Shane Robert Hardy, 35, of Noehill Road; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bethany Marshall, 22, of Adlington Crescent; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Viera Mizigarova, 34, of Robey Street; in a vehicle without wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

Laura Skopova, 19, of Robey Street; in a vehicle without wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

Sri Krishna Manohar Thokala, 28, of Poole Road; speeding (47mph in a 40mph), without licence, without insurance; fined £276, surcharge £110, costs £90, eight points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samael Manley Thompson, 33, of Bowfield Road; driving without licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

Jeremy Wade, 50, of Ecclesfield Road; speeding (63mph in a 50mph area); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

Derice Cohen, 22, of Birch House Avenue; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Belinda Dykes, 55, of Deerlands Mount; failure to give identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Edwards, 64, of Hartley Brook Avenue; driving with no certificate; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

Rebecca Ann Fairfax, 35, of Church View; speeding 35mph in a 30mph area; fined £115, surcharge £46, costs £90, three points.

Emillian Gjylmezi, 28, of Handsworth Crescent; stopped within limits of pelican crossing; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

Jamie Hurst, 47, of Bramley Court; failure to give identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahmed Hussen, 41, of Clay Pit Way; speeding (60mph in a 40mph area); fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, six points.

Lakane Hutchinson, 25, of Osgathorpe Drive; driving with incorrectly fitted tyre; fined £540, surcharge £216, costs £90, three points.

Kiran Malik, 33, of Woodstock Road; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Axel Steve Mpamo, 28, of Lowedges Road; driving without L plates; fined £133, surcharge £53, costs £90, three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Murray, 35, of Occupation Lane; driving without licence; fined £74, surcharges £29, costs £90.

Adam Reed, 35, of Kenworthy Road; speeding (70mph in a 60mph area); fined £220, surcahrge £88, costs £90, three points.

Grant Staves, 28, of High Street Flat, Mosborough; driving through bus, tram or cycle route sign; fined £41, surcharge £16, costs £90.

Adrian Trofin, 37, of Bold Street; speeding (46mph in a 40mph); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luis Andrade, 35, of Fairbank Road; failure to give identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Aleksander Salla, 37, of Essex Road; failure to give identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Theft

Sharon Anne South, 48, of Fairleigh; theft x2 (£75 of meat from Aldi, £50 of meat from Food Warehouse), breach of suspended sentence for 11 counts of theft; 12 weeks prison suspended for 24 months, total compensation £125. Violent, abusive or weapon-related offences

Darren Morton, 55, of Charter Row; abusive or insulting words or threat of violence; conditional discharge for 12 months, surcharge £26.

Misc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nusrat Akhtar, no age given, of Home Hunters (Yorkshire Ltd), Chippinghouse Road; controlled or managed a house without a licence; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £300.