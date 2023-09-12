Aldi Sheffield: Supermarket closes entire chiller section after theft of copper pipes
The discounter was forced to close several aisles after thieves struck
A large Sheffield supermarket has cleared and sealed off all of its chillers after the suspected theft of copper pipes.
Aldi on Flora Street, off Infirmary Road, has stopped selling fresh fish, meats, cheese, juice, yoghurt and some fruit and vegetables after the incident over the weekend.
It is believed thieves stole copper piping from the outside of the building and disrupted the water supply needed to keep those sections cool.
The discounter said the incident had been reported to the police. The firm is hoping to get the chilled section of the store up and running by the end of the week.
It pouinted out there are two other Aldis within a short drive.