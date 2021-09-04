Alarmed motorists set up rolling road block on M1 in Sheffield

Police have now revealed how alarmed members of the public formed a rolling road block to bring him to a stop on the motorway near Meadowhall.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police described how the HGV was being driven north on the M1 when it was seen weaving from one side of the carriageway to the other last month.

“Some members of the public (fans of Police Interceptors no doubt) so concerned formed their own rolling road block until SYP’s finest could arrive to take over,” they said.

The lorry was brought to a stop after alarmed members of the public formed a rolling road block on the M1 in Sheffield

“The driver blew a whopping 90 at the roadside and was taken to custody where he failed to provide a specimen of breath.

“We can now report that the magistrate sentenced the driver to 10 weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months and a 28-month ban from driving.

“Whilst we would never encourage members of the public to create their own rolling road block due to the risks involved, many thanks to all that were involved, from those acting as an RPG (Roads Policing Group) officer for a few minutes to those that called and provided video.”

The drink-drive limit in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

After being stopped, the driver was charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath and was remanded in custody ahead of his appearance at court.