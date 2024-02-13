Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Today (Tuesday February 13) at 11.49am, it is reported that a man was sighted in the Clifton area of Rotherham with what was initially reported to be a firearm.

Armed officers attended the scene and an air rifle was seized. No injuries were reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Superintendent Andy Wright, from the Rotherham Senior Command Team, said: “The immediate hours after a report to us are crucial in securing evidence and following up on lines of enquiry to find those responsible.

"If you were in the area around the time of the reported incident, have CCTV, video or dashcam footage, or know anything that might help us with our enquiries, I urge you to get in touch. Officers will remain in the area, we are here to help you so please come and speak to us.”

You can pass information to police through their website or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 349 of February 13 when you get in touch. Please email CCTV and video footage to [email protected]