Air rifle seized by police officers in Rotherham after man reportedly spotted with firearm
and live on Freeview channel 276
Today (Tuesday February 13) at 11.49am, it is reported that a man was sighted in the Clifton area of Rotherham with what was initially reported to be a firearm.
Armed officers attended the scene and an air rifle was seized. No injuries were reported.
Superintendent Andy Wright, from the Rotherham Senior Command Team, said: “The immediate hours after a report to us are crucial in securing evidence and following up on lines of enquiry to find those responsible.
"If you were in the area around the time of the reported incident, have CCTV, video or dashcam footage, or know anything that might help us with our enquiries, I urge you to get in touch. Officers will remain in the area, we are here to help you so please come and speak to us.”
You can pass information to police through their website or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 349 of February 13 when you get in touch. Please email CCTV and video footage to [email protected]
Alternatively, you can anonymously pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call freephone 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.