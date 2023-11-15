News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Adam Johnson: Man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter of Nottingham Panthers player is bailed

Man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter is bailed

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 15th Nov 2023, 09:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Detectives investigating the death of an ice hockey player in Sheffield have bailed a man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Nottingham Panthers ice hockey player Adam Johnson. Photo: Panthers Images / SWNSNottingham Panthers ice hockey player Adam Johnson. Photo: Panthers Images / SWNS
Nottingham Panthers ice hockey player Adam Johnson. Photo: Panthers Images / SWNS

The man was arrested yesterday and quizzed over the death of 29-year-old Nottingham Panthers player, Adam Johnson, before being released as the police probe continues.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Adam, originally from Minnesota in America, was seriously injured on Saturday, October 28 during a game between Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers and was sadly later pronounced deceased in hospital. 

A post-mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of a fatal neck injury.

Adam Johnson died after suffering a fatal neck injury during an ice hockey matchAdam Johnson died after suffering a fatal neck injury during an ice hockey match
Adam Johnson died after suffering a fatal neck injury during an ice hockey match

In a statement yesterday, Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall said: "Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances.

"We have been speaking to highly specialised experts in their field to assist in our enquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Adam's death has sent shockwaves through many communities, from our local residents here in Sheffield to ice hockey fans across the world.

"We know these communities will expect us to handle this investigation with the same professionalism, fairness and sensitivity as any other and request that members of the public refrain from comment and speculation which could hinder this process.

"Our thoughts remain with all affected by this devastating incident as enquiries continue."

An inquest into Adam's death has been opened.

Related topics:Sheffield Steelers