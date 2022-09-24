Adam Clapham, aged 31,was found unresponsive and pronounced dead on Spring Street, Rotherham, on Monday, September 19.

Five people have been charged in connection with his death, with four accused of murder and one with assisting an offender.

Adam Clapham was pronounced dead after police officers were called to Spring Street, Rotherham, following concerns for the welfare of the 31-year-old

One of the suspects is a boy, aged 16.

To help his family following Adam’s shock death, friends Sarah Oakley, Cheryl Scott and Zoe Anne have launched an online fundraising campaign with the hope of collecting £2,000.

In their GoFundMe page, they say Adam was “much loved,” “touched so so many hearts” and “will be sadly missed by many”.

They said he was a “much loved son, brother and father” and describe him as “a gentle giant” who “would help absolutely anyone who needed him to without expecting anything in return”.

The friends added: “Wanting to raise as much as we possibly can to help his family give him the best send off without having to worry, even if only small it all counts and we all thank you.

“A lot of people have offered their support and offered to help anyone possible, so if we can try and relieve some pressure of the family at this most horrific time it would be amazing.”

A vigil is to be held for Adam on Spring Street from 6.30pm on Wednesday, September 28.

Flowers will be laid and candles lit in a “show of support and sadness at this awful time”.

The friends said: “Anyone is welcome to pay their respects, it will give the family great comfort to know how loved he truly was.”

Paying tribute to Adam online, Sianaa Radcliffe said she had known him since they were at school together.

“Adam was one of the nicest lads,” she said.

Charlotte Brown added: “R.I.P Adam, how sad. He had the kindest soul ever, poor lad wouldn't harm a fly. Thoughts are with his family.”