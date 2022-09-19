Here we take a look at 10 for which nobody is yet behind bars.
Anyone with information on any of the murders listed here should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.
1. Michaela Hague - 2001
Thought to be a sex worker, Michaela was stabbed and left for dead on waste ground in Spitalfields on 5 November 2001.
2. Dawn Shields - 1994
The body of 19-year-old Dawn was found in a shallow grave in the Peak District on May 20, 1994. She had been strangled.
3. Nora Tait - 2005
Doncaster grandmother, Nora Tait, 69, was found dead in her home in Stone Close Avenue in Hexthorpe, Doncaster on October 13, 2005 and is believed to have been killed the day before by a blunt force trauma.
4. Vera Cooper - 2002
Vera Cooper, 80, was found strangled in the kitchen of her home in the village of Grimethorpe, near Barnsley, on January 24, 2002.
