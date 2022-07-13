She went missing from her home in Castleford at the weekend and the 29-year-old's disappearance was described as out of character.

Her body was found in undergrowth off Southmoor Road, near Brierley, South Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abi Fisher and her six-month-old daughter. Abi's family have called her a "precious angel" in a beautiful tribute to the mum and teacher.

Abi worked as a teacher at Featherstone All Saints CE Academy, Castleford, and had a passion for science. Today her family issued a new photograph and paid tribute to their “beautiful angel.”

The tribute reads: “Our beautiful Abi. Words cannot describe how utterly devastated we are at the loss of you. We miss you dearly. We promise to make you proud every single day, and will continue to bring up your amazing little baby girl the way you would.

“Heaven may have gained an angel but we have lost you and that for us seems like the most unjust act to happen.

“We as a family would like to thank every single person who showed enough heart and love to look for our precious angel. Words will never describe how much this means.

“For now our beautiful angel. We love you so much.”

The latest tribute comes after a man was charged with the murder of the 29-year-old.

More Crime: Attempted murder quizzed after car crashes into group of people injuring eight

Matthew Fisher, believed to be Abi's husband, was arrested after her body was found on Sunday. (July 10)