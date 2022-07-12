Police launched a murder imvestigation yesterday after a body was found during the search for missing teacher, Abi Fisher.

The body has not yet been formally identified as 29-year-old Abi, but it is believed to be hers and her family have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of murder after a body believed to belong to a missing woman was discovered on Sunday (June 10). Abi Fisher, also 29, had not been seen since she left her home in Castleford, West Yorks., on Friday

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is still in police custody.

Police are still requesting that drivers with a dashcam who drove on Southmoor Road between Hemsworth and Great Houghton between 8.15am and 9.15am on Saturday, July 9, to send their footage over.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team by using 101 Live Chat or by calling 101.