"She was the most caring person you could imagine - full of beans and excited about the world."

The family of an allegedly murdered young Rotherham woman has asked for donations to help give her "the best send-off we can".

Abbie Leigh Downing was found seriously injured at an address in Plowmans Way, Wingfield, at 3.45am on August 25. She was taken to hospital where, despite the best efforts of medics, she sadly passed away.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of her murder and was released on bail the next day. The murder enquiry continues.

Now, Abbie's heartbroken family have launched a GoFundMe page with a goal to raise £2,000 and make her funeral the best it can be.

Speaking on behalf of Abbie's family, Craig Harrison - long time friend and the father of the young woman's niece - said: "She was the most caring person you can imagine - full of beans and excitement for the world.

"She loved all animals but especially horses, idolised her nephew and niece, and loved her sister Sara completely.

"We want to give her the best send-off we can for her cremation, such as with horses and a singer."

Craig says Abbie's death has left the family "devastated" in the last two weeks, and are massively frustrated by the lack of information available by police continue their investigation.

"We haven't been told the cause of death, and we don't know when her body will be released," said Craig.

"Abbie had learning difficulties that meant she had the mental age of a 12-year-old, but to me she was only ever bright and excited about everything. It's tragic."

Anyone with information that could bring Abbie's killers to justice is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 88 of August 25.