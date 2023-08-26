The man who was arrested by police after death of Abbie Leigh Downing, in Rotherham, has been bailed

A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of Abbie Leigh Downing, in Rotherham, has released on bail.

South Yorkshire Police were called to a property on Plowmans Way, Wingfield, at 3.45am yesterday morning following reports from paramedics that they were treating a woman in her 20s with serious injuries.

Abbie, age 27, was taken to hospital where sadly, despite despite efforts of medics to save her.

In an update this evening, South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "A 28-year-old man from Rotherham arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of Abbie Leigh Downing in the town yesterday (Friday 25 August) has been bailed as detectives continue their investigation."

"If you have any information which could assist our officers, please contact 101 quoting incident number 88 of 25 August.

"Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.