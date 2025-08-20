A total of 31 South Yorkshire children have been “safeguarded” and 13 people have been arrested for offences including possessing child abuse images and sexual communication with a child, as part of an internet sexual offences crackdown.

The dedicated week of action has been led by South Yorkshire Police’s Internet Sexual Offences Team (ISOT), and has seen multiple departments from across the force work with partner agencies to enforce safeguarding actions as part of several investigations across all of their districts.

The operation was carried out between Monday, August 11 and Friday, August 15, during which 21 investigations were actioned and 15 warrants were executed -successfully leading to 15 arrests for a range of offences, including making/possessing indecent images of children and sexual communications with a child.

Detective Inspector Lee Wilson, of the force’s Internet Sexual Offences Team, said: "This weeklong operation has prioritised high risk investigations and most importantly safeguarded a number of vulnerable people.

“Our priority is safeguarding children and ensuring this is done in line with the national safeguarding timescales.

"ISOT is a challenging and difficult space and the reason we all come to work every day is to keep children safe and to stop sexual offenders."

Police say their week of action has meant that 31 children in South Yorkshire, who were identified as being at potential risk of sexual harm/offending have been safeguarded.

Across the operation, over 60 digital devices were seized and are to be forensically examined by the Digital Forensic Unit for any relevant evidence.

DI Wilson added: "Like previous operations of this nature, this week of action has produced some fantastic results while also showcasing the vital importance of multi-departmental work in this area.

"The success of this operation is down to the team effort from across South Yorkshire Police and partners. This has ensured the safety of some of our communities’ most vulnerable people."

Editor’s note:

South Yorkshire Police earlier stated that 27 children had been safeguarded and 11 arrests made, however the force later updated those figures.