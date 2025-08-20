Seven years has now passed since a beloved young Sheffield man was fatally stabbed in Sheffield but there is still nobody behind bars for his murder.

Kavan Brissett was 21 years old when he was knifed in an incident in the Langsett Walk area of Upperthorpe in August 2018. He died in hospital four days later.

Kavan, a beloved son, brother and friend, was stabbed in his chest after a group of men arranged a drug-deal and violence flared.

Farrah, who has links to Broomhall, attended the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield with facial injuries on the same night that Kavan was stabbed. He returned to hospital the following day for further treatment but then went to ground.

Police officers have served harbouring notices to his family, friends and acquaintances warning that anyone found shielding him faces arrest and prosecution - but to no avail.

A £5,000 reward offered by Crimestoppers also failed to provide police with the lead needed to track him down.

Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore, Senior Investigating Officer at the beginning of the police probe, has previously said: “Efforts to find and arrest Farrah, who is known to frequent the Broomhall area of Sheffield, have been ongoing but so far we haven’t been able to locate him.

“I’d now like to ask for your help – if you know where he is, or have seen or spoken to him recently, then please contact us. If you do see him, do not approach him but instead call 999 straight away.

“I’d also like to remind anyone who is letting Farrah stay with them, or helping him to evade arrest by any means, that you are committing a criminal offence which could result in prosecution.

“Farrah knows he is wanted and is deliberately avoiding police and I’d ask anyone who has any information, and Farrah himself, to think about Kavan’s family and the pain they are suffering. Do the right thing and contact police.”

Kavan’s family also urged people to “do the right thing” and provide the information police need to solve the case in a video appeal, where his grandma said: “It doesn't matter how big or small. If anyone has got any information just please get in touch and help us as a family.”

In a recent Facebook post, Kavan’s mum paid tribute to her son.

“He had the kindest soul, the biggest heart, the brightest smile. You see his smile before he even opened his mouth. He lit up every room wherever he went,” she said.

“My son is never forgotten. He’s in everything I do, every step I take. His presence, his memory and his love are part of who I am.”

Various tributes have been paid to Kavan over the years, including one from his family in which they said: “Kavan was just beautiful inside and out, he was polite and caring with the biggest heart and smile that anybody who met him would remember. He made the dullest times brighter just for being him.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 827 of August 14, 2018.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.