Nearly £2 million worth of fraud was prevented in South Yorkshire in 2023 thanks to the joint efforts of force call handlers, response teams, the fraud co-ordination team and protect officers.

In 2023, 284 residents in South Yorkshire were protected from losing a total of more than £1.92 million to fraud and financial crimes, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said.

Banking Protocol legalisation sees the police work hand in hand with bank and building society staff to protect the public from cruel fraud and financial scams.

"It adds additional checks to ensure the public don’t part with their money to fraudsters.

Detective Chief Inspector Anna Sedgwick, from the Economic Crime Unit, said: “The police remain committed to working with partners to protect South Yorkshire residents from falling victim to fraud.

"We will continue to target criminals who seek to steal money from others by instilling fear and using manipulation and impersonation tactics.

“I would like to encourage the public to be vigilant to fraud and scams.

"If you are concerned that you or someone you know has been a victim of fraud, please report to us so we can investigate and bring perpetrators to justice.”

Protecting your finances and personal information from criminals doesn’t have to be difficult.

The South Yorkshire Police spokesperson continued: "Criminals may be experts at impersonating people but remember that banks and financial institutions, the police, HMRC and other reputable organisations will never pressure you to make a financial transaction, move your money or hand over your personal information.

"If this happens, it’s a scam.

"If you get asked to send money urgently or think you’ve received an impersonation message, stop and think twice before clicking on any links or replying to a message."