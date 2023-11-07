South Yorkshire Police are hoping these pictures can help them with investigations which have been going on through October and November.
The 12 images have been issued by officers as part of enquiries ranging from serious assaults to burglaries, and are believed to be of people who can help with those investigations.
Most of the incidents happened in Sheffield, but we have also included some from other parts of South Yorkshire.
They have been taken from cameras which capture images out on the streets of Sheffield, with many of them taken from CCTV. All have been published in connection with ongoing South Yorkshire Police appeals.
Do you recognise anyone in this picture gallery?
Those featured in this latest gallery are being sought by South Yorkshire Police in connection with one of their investigations.The force is currently displaying their pictures online.
They are not necessarily suspects. They could also be potential witnesses, or people who the public may have seen in the area, published to jog memories.
Officers in Sheffield have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an assault. It is reported that on Wednesday 18 October at 6pm, a 32-year-old man was shopping in Morrisons supermarket on Penistone Road, Hillsborough, when a verbal altercation with another customer occurred. It is then reported that when the victim exited the shop to the car park, the other customer followed the man and assaulted him resulting in serious injuries to his nose and ear. Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries. Do you recognise this man? If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 741 of 18 October when you get in touch. Photo: South Yorkshire Police
Officers in Sheffield have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with an incident at Sheffield Town Hall last month. It is reported that during a protest outside Sheffield Town Hall on the evening of Tuesday 10 October, two men climbed onto the roof of the building and removed the flag that was being flown. Officers are investigating the incident as a racially aggravated public order offence contrary to the Public Order Act and are treating it as a hate crime as we continue our enquiries. Since the incident officers have carried out a range of different lines of enquiry. We are now asking for the public’s help to identify the two people in the images as we believe they could assist with our enquiries. Do you recognise them? If you can help, you can pass information to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 501 of 10 October 2023 when you get in touch. Photo: South Yorkshire Polide
Police have released CCTV images of a man and woman they would like to speak to in connection with a theft. It is reported that on Wednesday (27 September) an 85-year-old woman had her purse stolen while shopping in Sheffield. It is reported that the victim’s bank cards were then used to purchase goods from multiple supermarkets between 2pm and 4pm on the same day. Enquiries are ongoing and we’re keen to identify the man and woman in the image as they may be able to assist with enquiries. Do you recognise either of them? If you can help, you can pass information to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote crime reference number 14/154403/23 when you get in touch. Photo: South Yorkshire Police