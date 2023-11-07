3 . Town Hall incident

Officers in Sheffield have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with an incident at Sheffield Town Hall last month. It is reported that during a protest outside Sheffield Town Hall on the evening of Tuesday 10 October, two men climbed onto the roof of the building and removed the flag that was being flown. Officers are investigating the incident as a racially aggravated public order offence contrary to the Public Order Act and are treating it as a hate crime as we continue our enquiries. Since the incident officers have carried out a range of different lines of enquiry. We are now asking for the public’s help to identify the two people in the images as we believe they could assist with our enquiries. Do you recognise them? If you can help, you can pass information to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 501 of 10 October 2023 when you get in touch. Photo: South Yorkshire Polide