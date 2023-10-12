News you can trust since 1887
Worst 11 Sheffield streets for reported vehicle offences, new South Yorkshire Police figures show

Pictured here are the 11 worst streets in Sheffield for reported vehicle offences, according to recently-released figures from South Yorkshire Police.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 12th Oct 2023, 05:15 BST

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 11 worst streets in the city for vehicle crime in August 2023.

The figures are comprised on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West to compile the list. The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

The police recorded crime category of vehicle offences covers private and commercial vehicles and is comprised of: theft or unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle; aggravated vehicle taking; theft from a vehicle and interfering with a motor vehicle.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

1. Vehicle offences

The highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in August 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Greenland Court, Greenland, with 5

2. On or near Greenland Court, Greenland: 5 reports of vehicle crime

The joint second-highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in August 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Grange Mill Lane, Shiregreen, with 4

3. On or near Grange Mill Lane, Shiregreen: 5 reports of vehicle crime

The joint second-highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in August 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Blast Lane, Victoria Quays, with 4

4. On or near Blast Lane, Victoria Quays: 4 reports of vehicle crime

