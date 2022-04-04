11 criminals who were locked up in March 2022 after sentencing hearings at Sheffield Crown Court

4. Jake Proverbs: Jailed for five years

Sheffield Crown Court heard on March 3 how Jake Proverbs, aged 21, of Wainwright Crescent, near Richmond, Sheffield, claimed he had consensual sex with the girl in a park and that he had believed she was aged 17. Nicola Quinney, prosecuting, said Proverbs told police the sexual contact had been consensual after he had met the youngster in a park and he had believed she was 17 years old but the court heard consent concerning such offences against youngsters is not an issue. Proverbs, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to rape of a child aged under 13 after the incident on May 19, 2019. He also admitted dangerous driving from April 1, 2021, after he sparked a police pursuit while riding a motorcycle in the Manor area of Sheffield. Recorder Andrew Smith MBE sentenced Proverbs to five years of imprisonment including four years of custody with a one-year custodial extension on licence due to the nature of the offending. The defendant was placed indefinitely on the Sex Offenders Register and made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for the same period. Proverbs was also banned from driving for 30 months.

Photo: South Yorkshire Police