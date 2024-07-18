Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

10 people from Sheffield are to be sentenced for their roles in a multi-million pound drugs and money laundering ring.

Three of them - Nicky Haycock, aged 26, formerly of Harwood Gardens, Sheffield; Tania O’Brien, 40, of Greenwood Crescent, Sheffield and Soner Gunn, 34, of Verdon Street, Sheffield - were recently convicted alongside four others after a 12-week-long trial at Derby Crown Court.

They will be sentenced in December along with 13 other defendents, including another seven more from Sheffield, who already pleaded guilty to their roles in the network, which was uncovered following a complex investigation by Derbyshire Police into the supply of Class A drugs in Chesterfield and Sheffield. The investigation began in 2022.

Derbyshire Police

Almost 20kg of cocaine, a 9mm handgun and approximately £1.2million in cash were recovered by police, including £680,000 found in just one vehicle stopped in Sheffield.

The seven found guilty after a 12-week trial:

Nicky Haycock, 26, formerly of Harwood Gardens, Sheffield: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs - remanded into custody.

Tania O’Brien, 40, of Greenwood Crescent, Sheffield: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs - bailed.

Soner Gunn, 34, of Verdon Street, Sheffield: Conspire to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer, remove criminal property - bailed.

Casey Johnson, 32, formerly of Kirkstone Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs - remanded into custody.

Said Homily, 54, formerly of Glenhurst Road, North Finchley, London: Conspire to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer, remove criminal property - remanded into custody.

Salah Nahar, 27, of St. Leonards Avenue, Harrow, London: Enter into, concerned in acquisition, retention, use or control criminal property - bailed.

Raza Shaon, 34, formerly of Petworth Road, Oldham: Supplying Class A controlled drug - remanded into custody.

The 13 who previously pleaded guilty:

Jake Roderick, 24, formerly of Keswick Drive, Newbold: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, conspire to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer, remove criminal property, possession of a firearm without certificate and possession of ammunition without certificate - remanded into custody.

Leon Wagstaff, 30, formerly of Queen Street, Brimington: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and conspire to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer, remove criminal property - remanded into custody

Torrington Smith, 35, formerly of Samuel Close, Sheffield: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs - remanded into custody.

Bradley Cocking, 25, formerly of Edinburgh Road, Newbold: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs - remanded into custody.

Micah Hibbert, 27, formerly of Weakland Crescent, Sheffield: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply Class B - remanded into custody.

Kyle Rayworth, 36, of Woodhouse, Sheffield: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs - remanded into custody.

Bradley McCarthy, 31, formerly of Oxspring Bank, Sheffield: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs - remanded into custody.

Luke Mills, 38, of Shuttlewood Road, Bolsover: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs - bailed.

Andrew Brocklehurst, 30, of Welfare Avenue, Chesterfield: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs - bailed.

Nathan Hitchcock, 26, formerly of Epping Grove, Sheffield: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs - remanded.

Brandon Coulding, 26, formerly of Edinburgh Road, Newbold: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs - remanded.

Ryan Marshall, 28, formerly of Sands Close, Sheffield: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs - remanded.

Ilyas Gun, 36, of Endcliffe Grove Avenue, Sheffield: Conspire to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer, remove criminal property - bailed

Detective Inspector Tom Bentley said: “This has been a lengthy investigation which has seen two years of hard work into a highly organised group of people who were making huge amounts of money through the supply of illegal drugs.

“Our investigation was a complex one and I would like to thank everyone who played a role in helping us dismantle this gang’s operations and remove a large quantity of Class A drugs from the streets.”

If you have any concerns or information about drug supply in your area, you can contact on 101.

Information about any suspicious activity, car number plates, names, CCTV and doorbell images are particularly helpful.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website