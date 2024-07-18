Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield man has been on the run for six years now over a murder.

Abdi Ali is believed to hold vital information about the brutal killing of 47-year-old Shaun Lyall in Cleethorpes in July 2018.

Ali, now aged in his mid 30s, has been described as a 'significant suspect' over the murder of Mr Lyall, who was battered to death with an array of weapons including golf clubs, screwdrivers, a knife, scissors and a length of wood.

The motive for murder is said to have been missing drugs and cash that Mr Lyall was supposed to have been looking after.

Craig Whittle, of Corporation Road, Grimsby, was jailed for life in 2019 for his part in the murder and ordered to spend a minimum of 21 years behind bars.

Jurors in his trial heard the prosecution claim that Whittle and Ali were both responsible for the attack.

Ali, who is also known as Mohammed Ismail, Black Johnny, Gulaid and Madman, was born in Somalia but brought up in Sheffield after moving there as a child. He lived in the Steel City until he moved to the east coast in the summer of 2018.

He has links to the Shirecliffe and Pitsmoor areas of Sheffield, and links to Somalian communities in a number of places across the UK including London, Lancashire, Merseyside, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Lincolnshire and Cleveland.

Detectives have previously shared CCTV footage of Ali capured shopping and chatting in Cleethorpes on the morning of the killing.

But six years on, Ali remains at large despite regular appeals for information and a Crimestoppers reward offered in the early days of the police probe.

Anyone with information on Ali’s whereabouts should call Humberside Police on 101 and quote incident number 517 of July 17, 2018. Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.