The mother of a Sheffield boy who was left in a coma for four weeks after being hit by a car has said she is incredibly proud of her son after he attended his school prom on a quad bike months after the accident.

15-year-old Logan Collins suffered a serious head injury after being hit by a car at Manor Top on March 9, 2024 moments after buying his mum flowers for Mother’s Day.

“He went to Asda,” his mum, Rebecca Carnall, told The Star. “He told me he was going for a haircut, but it was a fib and he was going to get flowers for Mother’s Day the next day.

“He was coming back across the road and he was hit... It was my worst nightmare. He lost his shoes in the collision.

“Police had their sirens on behind the ambulance because he wasn’t going to survive to the hospital.”

Thankfully, Logan did make it to the Northern General Hospital, but he was quickly moved again.

Rebecca said: “They then had to rush him to the Hallamshire and they sat us down.”

It was here Logan’s parents were told it was not certain he would survive.

“We just broke down,” Rebecca said.

Logan required a major surgery, called a craniotomy, where the right side of his skull was removed to reduce pressure on his brain.

“He was in and out of a coma for four weeks,” Rebecca said. “When he woke up after the coma there was a chance it wouldn’t be Logan. First they thought that was the case, but he moved to Sheffield Children’s and he learnt to talk again and walk again.

“He had a custom titanium plate in and since that he’s had rehab every week and he’s just smashing life.

“He can’t remember any of the accident. He’s just amazing. He’s the same kid as he was before and he’s just smashing it.

“If you had seen what he was like during the coma, to riding a quad into prom, it’s unreal.”

In the last couple of weeks, like many young people across Sheffield, Logan attended his school prom with his friends. Dressed to the nines in a grey suit, with a white shirt, blue tie and pocket square, Logan arrived to his prom in style.

“Me and his dad just cried our eyes out,” Rebecca said. “There were times when he was in his coma and they said he wasn’t going to survive, there were so many things we thought we’d miss out on.”

They were thinking of 16th birthdays, learning to drive, exams and, of course, his school prom.

“He didn’t think he’d make it to prom, none of us did, yet he made it,” Rebecca said. “I’m so proud. I used to cry all the time, now I have the biggest smile on my face when I tell people about it.”

It has been a long journey, but Logan and his family are getting back to normal.

Rebecca continued: “We’re doing good now. We had to stop working because he needed 24 hour care. Now he doesn’t need supervision.

“He was getting fed up because he’s a teenage boy,” she laughed, “and I have learnt to give him that time again... We feel back to normal.

“Three days after his accident he got a letter being accepted in college, but I couldn’t tell him for four weeks and he couldn’t really talk. He just cried.

“He’s opening up bank accounts and he’s got his provisional now so he starts lessons soon.”

In September, Logan will start to study business at college - something he hopes to apply to his own bike parts store, building off of his passion for motorcycles which he shares with his dad, Carl.

“His plan for next year is to get his KTM business going again,” Rebecca said. “He’s a happy kid, even with what he has been through.”