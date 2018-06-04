Crack cocaine and cash seized in police raids in Sheffield

Crack cocaine and cash were seized during a series of police raids in a Sheffield suburb.

Officers carried out four raids in Burngreave last Thursday morning and seized crack cocaine and cash from a house in Carwood Green.

A man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s were both arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply.

They have been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Officers carrying out the warrants also seized a knife, found near to the junction of Petre Street and Carwood Road, following a search of the area.

Anyone with concerns or information about the supply or possession of drugs should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.