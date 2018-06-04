Pizza delivery man targeted by robbers in Sheffield street

A pizza delivery man working in Sheffield was targeted by a group of three would-be robbers who attempted to steal his motorcycle.

The trio struck in Hartley Brook Road, Shiregreen, at 8.30pm on Wednesday, May 30.

South Yorkshire Police said the delivery man managed to escape.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.