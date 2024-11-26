A man admitted encouraging his ex-girlfriend to jump off a bridge in Sheffield after writing her a suicide note because he thought she was seeing other men.

William Bartholomew, aged 40, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court to enter his guilty plea to a charge of encouraging or assisting serious self-harm by another.

Sheffield Magistrates' Court | NW

The offence took place on September 27.

Bartholomew approached his ex at a bus stop outside Longley Avenue centre. The two got off the bus at Haymarket and Bartholomew’s ex walked to Fitzwilliam Square. She ignored him and he followed her.

She headed back to the city centre and entered a multi-storey car park, telling Bartholomew to leave her alone.

Bartholomew, of Springvale Close, Chesterfield, started typing on his phone and a few minutes went by.

He then ‘air-dropped’ a message to his ex, which the prosecutor described as “a screenshot of a script of effectively a suicide note”.

Bartholomew told his ex to recite it to emergency services.

After she read the note Bartholomew then told her to jump off a bridge.

The court heard his ex, who has mental health difficulties, left the multi-storey car park and went to a bridge.

She climbed onto the wrong side of it and sat on the edge.

Bartholomew rang emergency services said he had told his ex to jump off the bridge because she was seeing other men.

The two were separated by emergency services and Bartholomew’s ex was taken to safety.

Bartholomew has no previous convictions of relevance.

His solicitor said: “The defendant had been in a short relationship with (his ex).

“They both have learning difficulties. He called the police himself and guided them to where (his ex) was.

“He immediately realised it was the wrong thing to say. He has been in custody since September 30 and accepts they are not right for each other. He simply doesn’t want anything to do with her.”

District Judge Waite said: “Bartholomew will get some credit but not full. There could have been a potential fatality as the complainant is vulnerable and she was quite likely to agree with what he said.

“Before sentencing there ought to be a report from probation. I want to get this done as quickly as possible. I don’t want to cause Bartholomew any more stress.”

The sentencing will take place at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court next month.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.