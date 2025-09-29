A man who raped a young girl has been jailed.

Members of the public gallery burst into tears at Sheffield Crown Court today (September 29), as the details of Jake Kitching's offending were recounted.

Gordon Stables, prosecuting, presented evidence to the court detailing how 31-year-old Kitching initially raped his victim and then told the girl not to tell anyone what had happened, which she understood to be a threat.

The court heard how the child didn’t know whether that meant ‘having her phone taken off her, being hurt or being killed’.

Jake Kitching | SYP

Kitching attempted to rape the girl again only a few days later and a month after that.

The prosector told the court that threats and money were used to keep the youngster quiet.

The offences came to light in April.

Kitching pleaded guilty to four counts of rape of a girl under 13 and one of attempted rape of a girl under 13, as well as two counts of assault.

He had 21 previous offences on record, the court was told, though none were related to sex offences.

Sentencing Kitching, Judge Graham Reeds KC said: “After the first offence you terrified her (the child) into silence.

“She was cowered from telling anybody about what you had done.

“She has not provided a victim personal statement, no doubt from being so young. The true level of harm may not come out for many years.

“What is certain is that she will need help over time to come to terms with what you did to her.”

He also stated that Kitching presented a ‘serious risk’ to both adults and children.

Kitching, of Barnsley, was handed a custodial sentence of 12 years and three months, with a further five years to be spent on licence.

He was also placed on the sex offenders’ register for life and given a restraining order.